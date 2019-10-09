COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A police investigation has closed a section of Highway 30 north of St. Helens after a shooting at a gas station.
The St. Helens Police Department said officers responded at 5:26 a.m. to a reported shooting at the Chevron located at 115 North Columbia River Highway (Hwy 30).
As of 1 p.m., police continue to investigate the incident and Hwy 30 remains closed in both directions.
The Oregon Department of Transportation said the closure starts at milepost 35 and stretches for about a mile.
Traffic is being detoured, but larger trucks and semis must take an alternate route, according to ODOT.
The investigation was described as active by SPD and includes Oregon State Police.
No additional details were reported, but SPD said there is no immediate danger to the public. Police said more information is expected to be released by 6 p.m.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call OSP at 503-375-3555 or 1-800-442-0776.
This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story as new information is released.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.