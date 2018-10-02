BIGGS JUNCTION, OR (KPTV) - A wind-driven wildfire near Biggs Junction shut down Highway 97 for much of Tuesday night.
The fire started on the south side of the highway and is moving east to south, according to the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office.
Highway 97 was closed for a time from Biggs Junction to about eight miles south. The roadway has been reopened.
Biggs Junction is northeast of The Dalles near the Columbia River.
No evacuation notices are in place, as of Tuesday night. Officials haven’t provided an estimate on how big the fire is.
