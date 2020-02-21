IDANHA, OR (KPTV) - Highway 22 reopened near Idanha on Friday night, after a double-tanker truck crash shut it down all week.
The crash occurred Sunday morning, causing fuel to spill from two tanks.
After cleanup efforts on Sunday and Monday, it was determined a lengthy closure would be necessary to remove contaminated soil and repair the road.
A 600-foot section of road needed to be excavated, with contaminated materials removed, before it could then be rebuilt.
The Oregon Department of Transportation closed the highway between Idanha and the junction with Highway 20, covering mileposts 53 to 81.
Highway 20 and Highway 126E were used as alternative routes for most traffic traveling between the Willamette Valley and Central Oregon.
On Friday night, ODOT reported that the highway would reopen to all traffic by 9:45 p.m.
The truck driver sustained minor injuries in the crash.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.