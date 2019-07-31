Highway 18 shut down near Grand Ronde due to structure fire, wildfires

GRAND RONDE, OR (KPTV) - Multiple wildfires shut down Highway 18 near Grand Ronde on Wednesday.
The Oregon Department of Transportation reported the closure about one mile west of the Highway 18 and Highway 22 junction.
Drivers were advised to avoid the area or expect long delays.
An Oregon Department of Forestry spokesperson said a building fire in the area led to multiple nearby spot fires at around 3 p.m.
There was a two-mile space between the building fire and the furthest related fire to the east.
Firefighters said they were able to control the smaller fires in short order.
Firefighters initially said the burning building was Jim's Trading Post, but crews at the scene later said that business was still standing, while several outbuildings were destroyed.
There were no reports of injuries.
The fire is believed to be human-caused, but it remains under investigation.
By around 5 p.m., one lane of Highway 18 had reopened.
