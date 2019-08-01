WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KTPV) - A burning motorhome and brush fire closed Highway 6 west of Timber Road on Thursday.
Forest Grove firefighters reported they were at the scene at 11:30 a.m.
Firefighters said a motorhome fire spread flames to nearby vegetation.
Banks firefighters also responded to the scene.
By 12:45 p.m., firefighters said the fires were out, with crews continuing to work on controlling hot spots.
Highway 6 was closed in the area due to the firefighting operations. Crews were working to have the road open again by 3 p.m., but further delays were possible.
