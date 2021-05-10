COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, OR (KPTV) – A 71-year-old man who went hiking on his own Saturday in the Columbia River Gorge and got lost was found safe Monday morning.
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to FOX 12 that Joseph (Joe) Edward Dean was located just before 9 a.m. and he was conscious and alert. The search team had resumed efforts to find him just hours earlier. Dean is now being assessed and will be brought to the trailhead soon.
Dean was reported missing Saturday night after his wife received a text message saying that he became lost somewhere on the Rock of the Ages Trail. He was described as an experienced hiker but was not prepared to stay in the wilderness overnight.
Search efforts were launched on Sunday and included dozens of personnel.
This is a developing story. FOX 12 will update it when more is confirmed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.