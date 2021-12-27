MULTNOMAH FALLS, Ore. (KPTV) – The Corbett Fire Department said a woman fell off the trail at Multnomah Falls, clung to a root about 300 feet off the ground and was rescued by firefighters on Monday afternoon.
The fire department said just after 2 p.m. Monday, it responded to the Multnomah Falls trail for a report that a hiker had fallen about 30 feet. It said the woman was clinging to a tree root 300 feet over a cliff. Bystanders gave her some small rope to help her.
Firefighters lowered a rope technician to the woman and tied her into its rope system to bring her to safety. She was not injured.