Hiker rescued after falling 100 feet near Hug Point State Park

SEASIDE, OR (KPTV) – Man was rescued after falling more than 100 feet from a cliff at Hug Point State Park south of Cannon Beach Friday.
The U.S. Coast Guard received a request for assistance from Seaside emergency dispatch just before 4:30 p.m. Firefighters from the Seaside Fire Department were unable to safely recover the hiker.
A crew aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter responded and hoisted the hiker at 5:15 p.m. The hiker was conscious and responsive, according to the USCG. He was taken to a hospital in Portland for medical care.
The hiker's name and type of injuries weren't released.
"Effective coordination with our partner agencies ensured a safe and efficient transfer of the survivor," said Lt. Derrick Rockey, MH-60 pilot. "Working together to get the hiker to higher medical care was the goal, and we got it done."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.