SKAMANIA COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A 72-year-old man is in critical condition after he fell while rappelling near Big Creek Falls in Skamania County.
A Coast Guard aircrew aboard a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Sector Columbia River responded to the call on the Lewis River Sunday afternoon.
They hoisted the injured hiker and took him to Legacy Emanuel Hospital in Portland.
The man reportedly fell the last 20 feet of a 150-foot decline that he was using a rope to rappel down.
Crews had to hoist the man because of the terrain and the severity of his injury.
