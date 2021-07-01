HOOD RIVER, OR (KPTV) – Deputies say a hiker was able to be rescued after falling on the Mount Defiance trail on Wednesday.
At about 2 p.m. the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office received a report that 74-year-old Paul Holsted was on the trail when he fell and sustained a head injury. The sheriff’s office conducted a rescue operation for Holsted with help from member of the Hood River Crag Rats, Pacific Northwest Search and Rescue and Oregon Army National Guard Blackhawk Team.
Search team members reached Holsted on the gournd and then coordinated an air lift from the Oregon National Guard unit. At about 7:30 p.m. Holsted was air lifted and transported to a Portland area hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.