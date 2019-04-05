Hikers escorted out from trails at Multnomah Falls due to falling rocks

MULTNOMAH FALLS, OR (KPTV) - Hikers were escorted out in hardhats from trails at Multnomah Falls on Friday due to falling rocks.
The U.S. Forest Service posted on Facebook that the active rockfall was happening Friday morning at the first switchback at Multnomah Falls.
Around 10 hikers had been escorted out by 11:45 a.m.
Forest Service workers in the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area swept the rest of the area to clear it of all hikers.
Once the trail was confirmed to be clear, the entire Wahkeena-Multnomah loop was set to be closed until further notice.
“When the rain abates, we will send experts out to reassess the situation,” according to the Forest Service.
The short hike up to Benson Bridge at Multnomah Falls remained open Friday.
