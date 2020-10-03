SALEM, OR (KPTV)- Salem police are investigating the death of a woman found dead at a Salem park on Friday.
Police responded to Minto-Brown Park just after 1:00 p.m. where hikers found the body of 19-year-old Abigail Agustin Paz from Wood Village.
Police are not saying much now and say they are working to determine the cause of death.
Willamette University released the following statement to FOX 12:
On Friday evening, the university was notified by Salem Police of the death of sophomore Abigail Agustin-Paz. She served as leader to many campus organizations, was a Ford Scholar, and on the Willamette Events Board. Abi was deeply involved with Willamette Academy, a mentorship and tutoring program for area schools and worked in the campus coffee shop, the Bistro; she touched many areas of our community and she will be dearly missed.
Anyone with information about the death is asked to contact Salem police Tips Hotline at 503-588-8477.
