PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Hikers planning to take the long trek along the Pacific Crest Trail are being told to stay home or get off the trail to help minimize the spread of COVID-19.
It’s a five-month journey that has come to a very early end for some people, including Taylor Coiner, who lives in southwest Portland and says she has been preparing and training for the trip for several months.
The 2,600-mile trek spans the Sierra Nevada and Cascade Mountain Range and it takes the entire snow-free season to walk it. It also takes a lot of training and gear, and now, many people have had to cancel their 2020 trip.
Coiner says she was scheduled to start her trip next month but has had to cancel it. The Pacific Crest Trail Association, the organization that issues long-distance permits for hikers, said on their website that they asked everyone on the trail and those who were scheduled to be on it to postpone or cancel their journeys.
Many people still didn’t listen, the website says. Hikers typically travel in groups, camping and eating together and visiting small towns. The organization says residents in small towns are speaking up, not wanting outside visitors during the pandemic.
Because of the risk of spreading coronavirus, the PCTA says now is not the time for a vacation like this. Coiner says she is one of the lucky ones because she had a late start. Still, she says it’s devastating.
“At first, it was just devastating because I was imagining in August walking into Cascade Locks, meeting some friends, and walking across the Bridge of the Gods in September and August, and just having this epic experience and sleeping outside for five months, and then it's going to be a very different summer,” Coiner said.
The PCTA says that many facilities and trails are close along the Pacific Crest Trail, and while the group does not have the legal authority tor evoke permits, the land management agencies they work with can.
Coiner says despite the disappointment, she now has something to look forward to next year, or the year after.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
