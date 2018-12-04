MULTNOMAH FALLS, OR (KPTV) - With windy conditions expected to last much of the week, the Forest Service is urging hikers to avoid burned areas of the Columbia River Gorge trails.
An agency spokeswoman told FOX 12 a tree on Monday fell across the popular Horsetail Falls trails. Fortunately, nobody was hurt.
Trees and soil in areas burned in the 2017 Eagle Creek Fire are especially vulnerable to high winds and rain, as lack of vegetation makes them more susceptible to falling and sliding.
The warning comes as hikers have recently taken advantage of beautiful late-fall weather: sunshine and crystal-clear skies that aren’t so typical for early December.
Jonathan and Janie Martin, with their dog “Shakespeare” finished a 5-mile hike from Wahkeena Falls to the Multnomah Lodge Tuesday evening.
“It’s hard to keep us out of the Gorge,” Jonathan Martin said. “It can be precarious in some places and I know the winds are coming in. There were a couple places that I looked at a log hanging from a tree, a tree had fallen on another one, and I go, ‘That’s going to come down any day.’”
Martin said he and his wife enjoy the solitude of winter hikes and expect they’ll continue hitting all the trails they can.
“You’re taking chances when you’re out on these trails, and you need to watch, you need to be careful,” Martin said.
“We will be careful and probably come out when it’s not too windy and not too rainy,” he added.
High winds in the Gorge are expected to last through the weekend.
