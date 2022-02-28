HILLSBORO APT FIRE

Image: Hillsboro Fire & Rescue

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) – An early morning fire across two apartments has displaced a family of five, according to Hillsboro Fire & Rescue.

The Monday morning fire happened near SE 11th Avenue and SE Walnut Street in a one-story, multi-unit complex and was confirmed shortly before 5:30 a.m. via a Twitter post.

According to the Hillsboro Police Department, the area is expected to be closed to traffic for several hours while emergency responders are on scene.

Hillsboro Fire confirmed the displaced family, made up of two adults and three children, lived in one of the affected units and will be assisted by the Red Cross. 

All occupants of the complex have been evacuated.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

