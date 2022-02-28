HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) – An early morning fire across two apartments has displaced a family of five, according to Hillsboro Fire & Rescue.
The Monday morning fire happened near SE 11th Avenue and SE Walnut Street in a one-story, multi-unit complex and was confirmed shortly before 5:30 a.m. via a Twitter post.
Firefighters have extinguished an apartment fire in the 1000-block of SE Walnut in Hillsboro. 2-units affected; no injuries reported. Investigator on scene. Thanks to @CorneliusFire @TVFR @HillsboroPolice @MetroWestAmb for assistance. pic.twitter.com/xcwEUSxbLX— Hillsboro Fire & Rescue (@HillsboroFire) February 28, 2022
According to the Hillsboro Police Department, the area is expected to be closed to traffic for several hours while emergency responders are on scene.
Hillsboro Fire confirmed the displaced family, made up of two adults and three children, lived in one of the affected units and will be assisted by the Red Cross.
All occupants of the complex have been evacuated.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.