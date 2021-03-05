Hillsboro celebrates businesses opening again with ribbon cutting ceremony

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - Businesses and community members celebrated businesses being back open to 50% capacity Friday in Hillsboro.
The city says it wanted to celebrate the progress that has been made since the first shutdown nearly a year ago. The celebration consisted of a ribbon cutting ceremony on Main Street in downtown Hillsboro.
Since Washington County moved into the Moderate Risk category last week, the city says that there are now more than 60 businesses back open in Hillsboro. It’s a big milestone considering nearly every business had to close just one year ago.
Slowly some businesses have been able to get back open, but with the county moving into Moderate Risk, it’s the most progress the county has made in the last 12 months.
Now, the mayor of Hillsboro is encouraging community members to come back downtown to visit and support businesses as they get back up and running.
“It’s a great opportunity for us to support the businesses who have worked so hard to survive the last year and these businesses who have been so loyal to us as a community for so many years,” said Mayor Steve Callaway.
For John Lee, the owner of Venetian Hillsboro, this also helped to act as a grand opening for his restaurant. He says he was supposed to open last year, but that was put on hold by the pandemic.
His restaurant has now only been open for a couple of weeks.
“We’re just so happy to be open. You have no idea how exciting it is to have this building full of people and staff and good food. So, yeah, it’s exciting,” said Lee.
Business owners say they are grateful to be back open and hope the county is able to keep its numbers down so they can continue to operate in Moderate Risk, or even move into Low Risk.
