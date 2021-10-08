HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - A family in Hillsboro is suing a cannabis company after they consumed CBD drops that were tainted with THC and sent a 79-year-old man to the hospital for an unnecessary surgery.

The lawsuit says they bought the drops, made by Curaleaf, at Nectar in Hillsboro and took them on different days. The drops didn’t include THC on the label, the lawsuit claims.

According to the lawsuit, the family - a grandfather, an aunt and a grand-daughter - had bad reactions to the drops. The 79-year-old grandfather had such a severe reaction that he was taken to the hospital and even had an unnecessary surgery because doctors couldn’t tell what was wrong with him.

All three of the family members experienced nausea, distress and dizziness, among other symptoms, all of which lasted several hours and interfered with life activities. The grandfather went to the hospital with symptoms of what he thought was a stroke. The family’s attorney says he is waiting to hear from his clients’ healthcare provider about potential long-term health impacts.

One of the other family members is in recovery and living in sobriety. The lawsuit says she may have to start a new “clean” date after taking the tainted drops.

Curaleaf will have a month to file its response to the suit in federal court. The company says they didn’t have anyone who could speak with FOX 12 at this time.