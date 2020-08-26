HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - Two people were injured in a crash that occurred in Hillsboro Wednesday morning.
Crews with Hillsboro police, Hillsboro Fire & Rescue and Metro West Ambulance responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a van on Southeast Maple at Southeast 24th Avenue.
Hillsboro Fire said two people were injured. One patient sustained serious injuries.
Police said witnesses reported seeing the motorcyclist driving recklessly before the crash.
Speed was a contributing factor, according to police.
The public was asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes while emergency crews remained at the crash scene.
