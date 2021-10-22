Hillsboro Fire and Rescue extinguish fire at coffee business

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) – Hillsboro firefighters were able to get a fire under control at a local coffee business that broke out Friday morning.
Just after 7:30 a.m., workers at a business located at 8010 NE Mauzey Court, called 911 to report that a machine used to roast coffee beans had caught fire and was spreading to the roof. Workers attempted to use fire extinguishers on the fire but were not successful.
The first arriving engine found smoke coming from the roof and upgraded the incident to a first alarm to bring in additional resources. Firefighters extinguished the fire, isolated it to one piece of equipment, and prevented spread to other parts of the building.
No injuries were reported and all people inside the building evacuated safely.
A Hillsboro Fire investigator responded to the scene and confirmed that the area of origin of the fire was the coffee roasting equipment. No cause has been determined at this time.