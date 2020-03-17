WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Three people have been rushed to area hospitals after a serious crash on Highway 219.
Just before 9 a.m., emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on the highway at Southwest Burkhalter Road and Southwest Simpson Road.
Hillsboro Fire said three people suffered serious injuries. Two patients were transported by ambulance, and the third patient was transported by Life Flight.
Two patients transported by ambulance and one by @LifeFlightNtwrk helicopter. @WCSOOregon on scene. Roads will be closed in the area-please use alternate routes. #alert #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/LpFegfVAlf— Hillsboro Fire & Rescue (@HillsboroFire) March 17, 2020
No further details about the crash have been released at this time.
The Oregon Department of Transportation says all lanes of Highway 219 are closed at SW Burkhalter Road and SW Simpson Road. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said the highway could be closed for at least three hours.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.