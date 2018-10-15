HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - It was a big surprise for a Hillsboro fourth grader Monday.
Gov. Kate Brown surprised Jackson Elementary School student Brigette Harrington to tell her she won an essay contest and she will fly to Washington D.C. for the Capitol Christmas Tree ceremony.
“Well Brigette, congratulations, I’m here to let you know that you are going to go to Washington D.C. to light this year’s Christmas tree. It’s from the Willamette National Forest. Are you pretty excited?” Brown said.
Brigette was one of 1,200 fourth graders across the state who wrote essays about Oregon's beauty.
It was a contest to celebrate Oregon providing “The People’s Tree” this year for the Capitol Building, to be displayed on the lawn through the holidays.
The U.S. Forest Service honored Brigitte with an ornament for her tree at home.
As for the bigger tree, it’s coming from the Willamette National Forest. The agency will be tracing the Oregon Trail on their way to the Capitol.
“That’s a really fun and cool thing ‘cause it’s getting to another state and it’s our state that gets to do that,” Brigitte said.
The agency also told the fourth grade class Monday they are all eligible for a free permit to cut down their own Christmas tree from an Oregon national forest.
