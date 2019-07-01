HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – Some frightening moments for a family in Hillsboro as strong thunderstorms pushed through Monday evening. They say their home caught fire after being hit by lightning.
Neighbors say the bolt lit up and rumbled that part of the city. Heavy rain and hail were also reported.
Hillsboro Fire & Rescue was called to the home off Southeast 37th just after 6 p.m. of a report of an attic fire. They were able to get the smoke and fire under control and were on scene for several hours Monday.
Neighbor Noah Marek says they were watching the storm from across the street when the lightning struck.
“All of the sudden like this really loud like clap sound just hit and then there was this bright flash of light accompanies it,” Marek said. “We just looked at each other in shock like that was right outside.”
He says they went outside looking to see if any of the trees had been hit but didn’t find anything. He says they went back inside and a short time later, sirens were echoing down the street.
“It was quite unusual,” Marek said. “We don’t have thunderstorms that often here so the fact that it was like, I don’t know, the lightning bolt hit like 100 feet from our house, it’s crazy.”
No one inside the home was hurt.
