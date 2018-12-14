HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - A neighborhood in Hillsboro got the all clear Friday night after a suspicious circumstance call forced evacuations of some homes.
Deputies were called to halfway house near 3rd and Maple Street about a man who they say barricaded himself inside a home; law enforcement members say they heard he may have had explosives.
Police cleared the scene hours after the initial call came in Friday afternoon. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says ultimately, the man inside the home never came out.
Deputies say they found no credible threat of explosives.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says this all stemmed from a check on a man who lives at the halfway house around 1 p.m.
FOX 12 spoke with Steve and Jen Graham, the owners of Fresh Start Recovery Homes. Fresh Start Recovery Homes runs the halfway house near 3rd and Maple Street.
Steve and Jen say the transitional house is for people recovering from drug and alcohol abuse. Steve said he had to call police because the man was acting erratically, foiling up the sprinkler system and lights.
Steve said he feared the man was having a mental health crisis and had information he could possibly have explosives.
“I hope everyone comes out and he comes out peacefully, nothing gets destroyed and just go through the process of getting him the help he needs,” Steve said.
Law enforcement confirms no arrests were made.
Steve and Jen say they are floored by how everything ended.
“I don’t know how to word it, I really don’t, I’m at a loss for words,” Steve said.
“I feel like we’re right back where we were, you know?” Jen said. “Right back where we were and nothing was accomplished.”
The Grahams say they reached out for help on this mental health situation for a week but got no help. They say they fear something still might happen.
On scene now - @WCSOOregon says this all stemmed from when deputies followed up with a man this afternoon, during their investigation there became a safety concern that the man had explosives @fox12oregon this man lives at a halfway house - it was evacuated @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/rMklozD7yg— Sarah Hurwitz (@sehurwitz) December 15, 2018
