HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - The Hillsboro Rotary Hometown Heroes Parade that was scheduled for Saturday (Aug. 28) has been canceled in response to a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

“While the parade was a way to recognize and honor our Hometown Heroes, so is taking actions to prevent the spread of the highly contagious COVID-19 Delta variant,” parade organizers said in a prepared statement.

The parade, which was a replacement for the annual Hillsboro Rotary Club’s July 4th parade, was billed as a way to “thank our teachers, our medical professionals, our frontline workers in grocery stores and restaurants, our delivery drivers, our first responders, our service members, our businesses and small business owners, our parents, our volunteers, and everyone who has put others first.”

“Until we can gather together for the July 4th parade, please stay safe, be healthy, get vaccinated, wear your masks, and give thanks to our many Hometown Heroes," parade organizers said.

There were 845 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the state as of Thursday, with 226 in intensive care units.

The Oregon Health Authority also reported 19 additional COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total number of COVID deaths in Oregon to 2,994.

More than a third of the state’s 652 adult ICU beds are being used for COVID-19 patients. Health officials say the overwhelming majority of hospitalized virus patients are unvaccinated.

For weeks Oregon health officials have warned that COVID-19 cases, fueled by the highly transmissible delta variant, would fill hospitals by September if infection rates didn’t slow significantly. Now, a little more than halfway through the month of August, 94% of the state’s hospital beds for adults and 93% of ICU beds are full.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.