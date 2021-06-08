HILLSBORO, OR - The Hillsboro Hops opened up to 50% capacity at Ron Tonkin Field Tuesday night.
"It feels a little bit back to normal," Brian Erickson said.
The Hops have vaccinated only sections where fans can sit next to each other and then non-vaccinated sections with pod seating.
"I've been a season ticket holder since 2013. I am so glad that we’re finally back being able to get to our regular seats again," Sheldon Crop said. "The vaccinations work. I'm fully vaccinated so I feel totally safe."
And with the latest guidance, regardless of vaccination status, masks are no longer required since it’s an outdoor venue.
"You forget how nice it is to not wear one, its been nice to not have to think about it," John Begert said.
Some safety protocols will still be in place for the long-run like digital ticketing.
The Hops are hoping to open at full capacity without restrictions once Oregon meets the 70% vaccination goal. The team ended up winning the series opener against the Tri-City Dust Devils, 7-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.