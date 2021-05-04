HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - The Hillsboro Hops will host their season opener Tuesday night at Ron Tonkin Field.
The Hops are now a high A team, which means you're going to see some really talented players. In effect, after winning three championships, the Hops got a promotion and it’s a big deal. The promotion came as the majors eliminated around a third of their minor league affiliates.
Hops president and general manager K. L. Wombacher said you are going to like what you see.
“For the fans, it means a higher level of baseball and more talent,” Wombacher said. “More experienced, more polished. We will see many players who will play in the big leagues.”
Wombacher said normally 30-percent of the roster in high A makes the big leagues. We will certainly see 90 to 100 mile-per-hour pitches.
There are other changes too for the Hops and their fans this year. A longer season, roughly 120 games. More games played in one location. For example, the Hops start off their season tonight and play six games six days in a row against one team, the Everett Aqua Sox.
COVID-19 precautions are in place for both players and fans. Only 800 fans will be allowed in any one game right now, though that could change. You will also have to be masked, except when you are eating.
There are some rule changes too. One that could see many more players stealing bases and it could mean a faster game.
