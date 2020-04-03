HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – While Opening Day for Major League Baseball remains on hold, the minor leaguers are also on deck.
FOX 12 spoke with the manager from the defending league champion Hops about when the players will return to Hillsboro.
Javier Colina is banking on Opening Day to be a banner day whenever it may come.
“It feels kind of weird, because this time of year, we aren’t home doing anything,” Colina said.
Nearing three weeks away from the game and his work, Colina says he is sheltering with his wife and three kids about 15 minutes away from the Arizona Diamondbacks’ training facility in Scottsdale.
“This is not just about baseball,” Colina said. “This is about everything. Everything is shut down. You can’t watch any other sports. You feel like you are home, stuck.”
The Hops don’t begin their season until the middle of June. Colina says he is hoping for big league games.
“All we have to do at this point is pray and wait until we have big league games,” Colina said. “If we have big league games, we’re going to play. The regular season in Hillsboro is 78 games, we might play 60 games, but it’s better than zero. It’s going to be tough, man, but as a baseball player, even if you lose one year, that’s a lot. Obviously, the big leaguers, they’re big league, but the young kids that want to play in the big leagues. Rule five, free agents, all of those guys get screwed, man. Now we pray and stay together and do what we’re supposed to do and baseball is back before we know it.”
The Hops are the defending Northwest League Champions and are the short-season single A farm team for the Diamondbacks.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
