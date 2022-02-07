HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) – The Hillsboro Hops are opening applications for a scholarship program awarding graduating seniors with college grants.

The Dream Big Scholarship will see $1,000 grants delivered to five students in the Portland metro area and Southwest Washington who are also first-generation college students planning to attend an Oregon college.

Hillsboro Hops, OHSU to host vaccine clinics for kids ages 5-18 HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - The Hillsboro Hops and OHSU Health Hillsboro Medical Center are working together to hold two COVID-19 vaccination cli…

“We are excited to offer our Dream Big Scholarship again this year, which will prove to be one of our signature gives from the Hillsboro Hops Fund,” said Hillsboro Hops VP of People & Culture Jen Anderson.

After launching the Dream Big Scholarship program in 2021, Anderson said a successful first year has left the organization looking forward to continuing the scholarship yearly.

“There are so many talented students who must weigh their next steps due to financial burdens,” Anderson said. “This scholarship was made to bridge the gap and help make dreams a reality.”

Applications open Feb. 7 and can be found on the Hillsboro Hops website. Applicants will need to write three essays in addition to filling out their application.

The final day to apply is March 6.