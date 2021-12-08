HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - The Hillsboro Hops and OHSU Health Hillsboro Medical Center are working together to hold two COVID-19 vaccination clinics for kids ages 5 to 18 years old .

The first clinic will be held this Sunday, Dec. 12, at Ron Tonkin Field. This will be for the kids' first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Second doses will then be given at an event on Jan. 9, 2022.

Both events are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 200 doses will be available at each clinic.

US gives final clearance to COVID-19 shots for kids 5 to 11 Vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Tuesday to recommend giving Pfizer's child-sized dose of coronavirus vaccine to children ages 5-11.

"We’re thrilled to help improve the safety and health of our local community by providing pediatric vaccines in partnership with the Hillsboro Hops. Hillsboro Medical Center hopes all eligible children get vaccinated, and we’re looking forward to protecting some of our young community members in a place kids associate with fun, healthy activities," said Lori James-Nielsen, Hillsboro Medical Center President and CEO.

During the clinic, kids will get to visit the Hillsboro Hops clubhouse, then get ice cream and a goodie bag once they have received the vaccine.

Appointments are required for both clinics. Appointment availability can be found here.