HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – Tuesday looks to be a beautiful day for a ballgame, and it will be a long time coming for the first pitch from the Hillsboro Hops. It'll be the Hops' first game since winning the Northwest League pennant in September 2019 after having all of last season wiped out.
"Take me out to the ballgame" that hasn't been sung or been a thing here at Ron Tonkin Field since September of 2019. That changes on Tuesday for a limited capacity at home for the Hops.
It went from a vaccine site to a game site.
"We keep reminding ourselves what we were doing one year ago today, and we were basically trying to save our business. Here we are planning for opening day," KL Wombacher said.
The ninth season of minor league fun in Hillsboro won't look quite like summers of before, but then again, nothing does for the Hops General Manager.
"Starting at a decreased capacity isn't that big of a deal for us because we wouldn't have started our season until mid-June anyway," Wombacher said. "So, if we can get to 50% capacity in June and 100-percent in July, that would put us on track as a normal short season."
The days in May will be at 15-percent capacity for the 3,500 seat ballpark along Sunset Highway.
"Even though we are at 800-900 people to start out, we don't want the experience to be anything less, so we are gearing up like it is a normal Hops game, and people will just be distanced in the seating and wearing masks. But for the most part, it's going to be a fun Hops night," he said.
The number of Hops nights has doubled to 120, 60 home, 60 on the road, with the formation of the new High-A West League has gone is both Boise and Salem-Keizer, and the Northwest League as Major League Baseball trimmed the fat to beef up on a streamlined approach to feeding their pro ball pipeline.
"The caliber of players we are going to see here this season routinely, we see the best of the best. Before in short-season A, we would get a handful of players who are the best," he said. "They are the high draft picks to the first-round picks, now our roster is going to be littered with them up and down because this is really where things funnel."
Narrowing the playing field to grow up the vine towards making the bigs with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
"Our affiliation has never been more than two years with Arizona," Wombacher. "It's now ten years, so I think when you look at it from that standpoint, the longevity has never been stronger."
Digital tickets, full concessions, hops, dogs and Barley for the future and for the now.
"We are 'one baseball' now," he said. "Where before, being part of Minor League Baseball, we had a whole different set of guidance and expectations and accountability, now we are being held accountable by Major League Baseball, which I think is a good thing for our industry."
Suppose the Hops aren't your flavor or playing in your night to escape to the park? In that case, the Canadians may be another option. Vancouver is calling Hillsboro it's home away from home as the U.S. – Canadian border remains closed to non-essential travel just like it has been for the past 14-months at Ron Tonkin Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.