HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – The Hillsboro Hops visited with kids at Doernbecher Children’s Hospital Tuesday morning, posing for photos, singing autographs, and joking around with kids.
“It means to me, it makes me feel better because someone is trying to help me out and make me feel better and having something to do,” Wyatt Ottaway, 11, said.
Hops players gave the kids goodie bags stuffed with baseball cards, a rally towel, a baseball, and a bicycle bell.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
