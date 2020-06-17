Hillsboro Hops will have to wait to defend their title as season on hold

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – This should have been Opening Day in the Northwest League but the title defense for the Hillsboro Hops will have to wait a bit longer.
At Ron Tonkin Field, the stands remain empty while the “Boys of Summer” are on indefinite delay.
Seven years since the first opening day in Hillsboro, the Hops aren’t quite sure when they’ll get to raise the 2019 championship pennant. They just may be the defending Northwest League title holders still come 2021.
“It was kind of a disappointing day, just waking up knowing the season is not going to start on time,” said K.L. Wombacher, Hillsboro Hops president and general manager.
Sleepless in the home of the Hops, Wombacher is preparing the for likelihood of no Minor League fun until 2021.
“Long term, it hopefully won’t affect us very much. Short term, it’s a challenge, just like what many businesses are facing,” Wombacher said. “I think our unique situation is we are a seasonal business. We only have two to three months of operation. We could potentially lose all three months, so that is like a 12-month loss from a business standpoint, but we are very confident that we will dig out of it next year.”
Next year could look completely new around the Minor League diamonds as the expiring Professional Baseball Agreement could slash more than 40 clubs, including two in the short-season Single-A Northwest League, Salem-Keizer and Tri City.
“There has been rumors about maybe the Northwest League going to a long-season format, being elevated to a low-a format. That to us is very interesting if that comes to fruition so I think for a franchise like ours, there is going to be a lot of positives to make our franchise stronger as we go forward,” Wombacher said.
Going forward, the amount of Hops home games may double but this is the lost summer and a postponed defending championship celebration.
“We have to hold the party off for another year, but we still get the rings this year, which is cool, and players are going to get their rings, which is great. We get to hang on to the trophy for another year too. Back to back champs again, that’s how we are going to view things,” Wombacher said.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.