HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - Congratulations to the Hillsboro Hops who are champions once again!
The Hops and the Tri-City Dust Devils went into Wednesday night's Northwest League Championship game in Pasco, Washington tied in the series, 2-2.
After being down one run in the first, the Hops came back swinging.
The team dusted off the Dust Devils with a 3-1 win.
This is the third time since moving to Hillsboro in 2013 that the Hops have won the NWL title.
The Hops won back to back in 2014 and 2015.
