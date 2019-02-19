HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - A Hillsboro K-9 received a bullet- and stab-protective vest on Tuesday.
The K-9, named Oso, received the vest through the organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.
The program is open to certified law enforcement dogs at least 20 months old employed in the U.S., new K-9 graduates, and those with expired vests.
Oso’s vest, sponsored by Joseph Newsom of Tigard, was embroidered with the sentiment, “This gift of protection provided by Skin City Tattoo,” a business owned by Newsom, according to police.
The organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501c(3) charity in East Taunton, MA whose mission is to provide bullet- and stab-protective vests and other assistance to law enforcement dogs and related agencies throughout the U.S.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
