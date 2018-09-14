Hillsboro K-9 to receive donated body armor sponsored by Tigard tattoo artist

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - A furry member of the Hillsboro Police Department will soon have a new, protective uniform.
Police announced Friday that K-9 Oso will be gifted a bullet and stab protective vest, thanks to the nonprofit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.
The vest Oso will wear is sponsored by Joseph Newsom of Tigard.
The vest will be delivered in eight to 10 weeks and will be embroidered with the phrase “This gift of protection provided by Skin City Tattoo.”
Skin City Tattoo and Body Piercing is located in Tigard and is owned by Newsom, according to its website.
A donated vest from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is $950 for a law enforcement K-9.
Since it was established in 2009, the nonprofit has provided more than 3,100 protective vests across the country.
