HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – A man was found not guilty of attempted murder after police say he shot his wife, leaving her with a serious gunshot wound.
Police found Fidencio Diaz-Eguiza hiding in a cabinet after the shooting at the home in February 2019 in the 2700 block of Southeast Tumblestone Drive.
Diaz-Eguiza was arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault in the second degree, and unlawful use of a weapon. He was found guilty on Tuesday of assault in the second degree and unlawful use of a weapon.
Diaz-Eguiza’s wife, Guadalupe Ojeda de Diaz, was expected to survive her injuries, law enforcement said.
Neighbors FOX 12 spoke to after the shooting described the couple as friendly and welcoming.
"They're so friendly, always welcoming,” Hector Tellez said. “We've borrowed their lawnmowers to do stuff. I've talked to him all the time, could never imagine he'd do anything like that - his wife, amazing person. The whole family is really great.”
Diaz-Eguiza is due in court for sentencing March 5.
