WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A Hillsboro man accused of exposing himself to two minors earlier this month has been cleared of one of the two incidents on Wednesday, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
Brady Overacre, 32, was accused of exposing himself to a 13-year-old boy at an apartment complex on Dec. 2 and exposing himself to a 10-year-old girl at the Dollar Tree on Dec. 4.
WCSO said Overacre denied being involved in the first incident and claimed to be at work. Investigators were unable to confirm his alibi. Based on both incidents' similarities, they had probable cause to arrest Overacre on charges related to the Dec. 2 incident.
A further investigation into the Dec. 2 incident determined that Overacre was, in fact, at work. He was cleared from all charges related to that incident.
Overacre was indicted for first-degree attempted sex abuse and two counts of public indecency connected to the Dec. 4 incident.
WCSO is still searching for the suspect responsible for exposing himself to a 12-year-old boy on Dec. 2. Anyone with information is asked to call 503-629-0111.
