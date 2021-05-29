SHERMAN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Oregon State Police said a Hillsboro man died in a motorcycle crash on Highway 206 in Sherman County on Friday.
OSP said just before 3:30 p.m. on Friday, they responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 206 near milepost 12. A preliminary investigation revealed a Harley Davidson motorcycle was eastbound when it went off the road and down an embankment.
OSP said the driver, 62-year-old Ricky Stocker of Hillsboro, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.
