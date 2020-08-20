Hillsboro man dies in two-vehicle crash in rural Yamhill County

GASTON, OR (KPTV) - A 26-year-old Hillsboro man died in a crash in rural Yamhill County on Wednesday afternoon.
Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Northeast Springhill Road and Laughlin Road in the Gaston area at 1:50 p.m.
Investigators said the crash involved a commercial motor vehicle and an SUV.
The driver of the SUV, Christopher Carranza-Torres, was flown to a Portland hospital, but deputies said he died from his injuries.
The driver of the CMV was taken by ambulance to the hospital for treatment. An update was not provided on that driver’s condition.
Deputies said witnesses to the crash and video from a dashboard camera in the CMV showed that the cause of the crash was the driver of the SUV failing to obey a traffic control device.
Roads in the area were closed for five hours following the crash.
The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Oregon State Police, Yamhill County Public Works, Yamhill Police Department, Yamhill Fire Department, McMinnville Fire Department, Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue, Gaston Fire Department and the Hillsboro Police Department.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
