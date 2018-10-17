Hillsboro man facing murder charges in connection with death of 1-year-old son

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - A Hillsboro man is facing charges including murder and aggravated murder in connection with the death of his 1-year-old son.
Emergency crews responded to the 3000 block of Southeast Aerie Avenue on Oct. 27, 2017 on a report of an unattended death at a home.
Police said 16-month-old Colin James Valencia is the victim in this case.
After a year-long investigation, 22-year-old Eric Alexander Valencia, was arrested on charges that also include strangulation, first-degree criminal mistreatment and third-degree assault.
Few details have been released about the case, but court documents state Valencia had a history of abuse against the child, including suffocating Colin when he was about 1 month old, as well as biting the boy.
Court documents allege Valencia “did unlawfully and intentionally cause the death of Colin Valencia” and “previously engaged in a pattern and practice of assault and torture of Colin Valencia.”
Eric Valencia was arraigned in court Wednesday. He pleaded not guilty and is due back in court Oct. 24.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
