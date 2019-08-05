WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) –A driver was found guilty on charges including assault after leading a high-speed chase across Washington County earlier this year, the district attorney’s office says.
A jury found Jeremiah Andrew Libbee, of Hillsboro, guilty Monday on charges including second-degree assault, two counts of third-degree assault, two counts of failure to perform the duties of a driver to injured persons, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
The chase Feb. 19 began on Highway 26 in North Plans and reached speeds of between 100 and 120-miles-per-hour on wet roads through highway traffic; it ended when Libbee, who was attempting to avoid a spike strip, lost control of his car and crashed into a tree before the car entered Gales Creek off Highway 6, according to law enforcement.
A North Plains police officer tried to pursue Libbee while he was on Highway 26, but Libbee refused to pull over, instead increasing his speed, according to the attorney’s office.
Crews had to cut the roof off Libbee’s car to save a woman they said was trapped inside the vehicle after it entered the water. The woman after she was rescued was transported to an area hospital with injuries described as critical.
Libbee after the crash was hurt, but his injuries were not life-threatening, according to law enforcement. He is due back in court for sentencing Aug. 13.
