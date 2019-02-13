HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – A 67-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to sexual abuse involving a 9-year-old girl, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office says.
Stephen William Breaux will also have to register as a sex offender after pleading guilty to four counts of sexual abuse in the first degree on Feb. 1.
The attorney’s office says Hillsboro police started investigating Breaux in January last year after the 9-year-old victim made a disclosure of abuse to her father, who then alerted authorities.
The victim was taken to CARES Northwest, where she told counselors that Breaux had been abusing her for the last two years, according to the attorney’s office.
Breaux at first denied the allegations and refused to take a polygraph test, but eventually admitted his guilt in court, the attorney’s office says. The victim’s family was in court Wednesday and indicated the victim will be relived now that the case is concluded.
Breaux after his sentencing was transferred to the Oregon Department of Corrections to begin serving his sentence.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
