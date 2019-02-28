HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – A Hillsboro man was sentenced to more than eight years in prison Wednesday after the Washington County District Attorney’s Office says he abused a 13-year-old girl.
Law enforcement started investigating Jeffery Wayne Tiemann in February last year after the girl met him on a social media app. The attorney’s office says the girl alerted Tiemann that she was underage.
The two eventually met in person and Tiemann sexually abused her.
The victim’s mother after the abuse found messages on her daughter’s phone and called law enforcement; Tiemann admitted to using the app and communicating with the child, but denied knowing her true age, according to the attorney’s office.
Police seized Tiemann’s phone and found images and videos of child pornography on it.
In court, Tiemann pleaded guilty to first degree sex abuse, second degree sodomy, and encouraging child sex abuse in the second degree.
Tiemann will be transferred to the Oregon Department of Corrections to begin serving his 100-month sentence, the attorney’s office says.
