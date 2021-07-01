PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man from Hillsboro pleaded guilty Thursday to stealing hundreds of pieces of residential mail throughout the Portland area and using the personal identity of one local resident to purchase a luxury car.
Dwayne Leroy Daan, 42, pleaded guilty to possessing stolen mail and a counterfeit U.S. Postal Service arrow key, bank fraud, and aggravated identity theft.
According to court documents, between February and May 2020, Daan stole more than 800 pieces of mail from residences in Portland, Beaverton, West Linn, Milwaukee, and Hillsboro, Oregon. Some of the mail was stolen using a counterfeit U.S. Postal Service arrow key. On April 20, 2020, Daan used the stolen identity of a local resident to obtain a line of credit and purchase a 2018 Audi for $51,031 from a car dealership in Milwaukee.
With his continued acceptance of responsibility, the U.S. Attorney’s Office will join Daan in jointly recommending a 90 months federal prison sentence to run concurrently with sentences previously imposed in the Multnomah and Washington County Circuit Courts for similar conduct. If the recommended federal sentence is imposed, the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office will move to dismiss pending charges filed against Daan in the Clackamas County Circuit Court.
Daan will be sentenced on September 29. As part of his plea agreement, Daan has agreed to pay restitution in full to his victims and abandon his right to criminally derived proceeds and property seized by law enforcement.
