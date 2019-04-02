(KPTV) - A Hillsboro man pleaded guilty to tax evasion on Tuesday.
Bruce L. Lamon, 64, of Hillsboro, pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion after failing to pay $744,000 in personal income taxes, according to the U.S Attorney’s Office.
Between 2006 and 2012, Lamon worked as a commercial litigator at a law firm in Honolulu, Hawaii, according to court documents. After retiring in 2012, he withdrew all the funds in his retirement account, about $395,000, and moved to Hillsboro.
As of mid-October 2015, Lamon owed approximately $744,000 in individual income taxes from 2008 through 2013, according to court documents.
To evade payment of his taxes, Lamon paid cash for vehicles, titling them in his former spouse’s name as well as paid rental properties with cash using an LLC registered in Hawaii.
“As a retired attorney, Lamon was well-versed in the law and clearly knew tax evasion was a crime. It’s a crime of greed and arrogance that hurts every citizen who lawfully pays their taxes,” U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon Billy J. Williams said.
A grand jury on Oct 22, 2018 returned a two-count indictment alleging Lamon evaded payment of his taxes from 2008 through 2013 and failed to disclose rental income in an application in a civil case he filed in 2016.
Lamon faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. He will be sentenced on July 9, 2019.
As part of the plea agreement, Lamon will pay $744,000 in restitution to the IRS and the government will move to dismiss an indictment charging Lamon with giving a false statement.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.