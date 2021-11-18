WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 41-year-old man was sentenced to prison earlier this month after he pleaded guilty to multiple charges including first-degree rape, according to the Washington County District Attorney's Office.

On Nov. 9, Arturo Diaz-Guzman pleaded guilty to first-degree rape, first-degree attempted sexual abuse and three counts of first-degree sexual abuse. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The district attorney's office said on Oct. 2019, Diaz-Guzman approached a 12-year-old girl in a garbage disposal area of a Hillsboro apartment complex and told her she was beautiful, then asked for a hug. The girl refused and attempted to leave. According to the district attorney's office, Diaz-Guzman grabbed her from behind and pulled her towards a secluded area, but fortunately, the girl was able to break free, run home and call police.

Police responded to the apartment complex and were able to identify Diaz-Guzman was the suspect. The district attorney's office said additional victims came forward during the investigation and reported sexual abuse by Diaz-Guzman. The new information brought additional charges against him related to four other victims.

In addition to his prison sentence, Diaz-Guzman must register as a sex offender and participate in a sex offender treatment program. He must also undergo five years of post-prison supervision after his release.