HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - A 46-year-old man was sentenced to prison after he pleaded guilty to several charges including rape, according to the Washington County District Attorney's Office.

Jaime Gomez-Figueroa pleaded guilty to first-degree rape and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse on Thursday. He was then sentenced to 25 years in prison.

The district attorney's office said the victim, who is now an adult, reported the sexual abuse perpetrated by Gomez-Figueroa happened when she was a child. The victim recalled multiple incidents of abuse that went on for several years.

According to the district attorney's office, the victim confronted Gomez-Figueroa with the allegations and he admitted to the abuse. When interviewed by Hillsboro police, Gomez-Figueroa confessed that he inappropriately touched and abused the victim.

The Washington County District Attorney’s Office wishes to commend the victim in this case for her bravery in bringing these allegations forward and for participating in the court process.