HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – A Hillsboro man previously convicted of sexual abuse against a minor was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Tuesday, according to the Washington County District Attorney's Office.
Justin Nathaniel Lugo was convicted of first-degree sexual abuse and third-degree sexual abuse on May 4 related to sexual abuse cases against minors dating back to 2006.
On Oct. 26, 2019, Lugo entered the girl's room and inappropriately touched her, the district attorney's office said. She woke up and told him to stop, but he claimed to be looking for a phone charger. He later admitted to investigators to touching the victim while she slept. A month later, Lugo attacked the victim's boyfriend after he was confronted about sexually abusing the girl.
On Jan. 9, 2020, while he was in jail, he attached a Washington County Jail deputy while he was being moved to the jail's maximum-security unit. Lugo broke the deputy's nose and cut his lip.
Lugo was taken to the Oregon Department of Corrections to begin serving his sentence.
