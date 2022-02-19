“I thought he might be dead just because I didn’t have any updates," Hada said. "The hospital didn't call me."
Since Feb. 6, Ridenour has been recovering at Legacy Emmanuel Hospital. Hada said he's gone through two skin graph surgeries and is on heavy pain medication. But through that pain, Hada said her boyfriend still has a smile on his face.
“He’s very positive, he is much of a go getter and do it himself," Hada said. "He’d much rather do everything himself he doesn’t even like being taken care of now. But he knows it’s a necessity. There’s no way around it.”
But as the medical bill mount, Hada started a GoFundMe to help cover the costs. The goal is to reach $100,000.
“Two surgeries, specialized care. He’s been in the burn center, and he’s been in the burn center ICU multiple times," Hada said. "So he’s had more than specialized care from the burn center.”Hada said Ridenour's positivity is keeping him strong for what doctors say will be a yearlong recovery process.
“He’s handling it very well," Hada said. "He knows there’s going to be pain, but he doesn’t want to whine, he doesn’t scream about it. He just wants to breathe through it and get it done.”
