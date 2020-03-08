HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – A student who attends South Meadows Middle School in the Hillsboro School District has tested positive for COVID-19, school officials said.
Hillsboro School District Superintendent Mike Scott said in a letter to parents Sunday that the student was present at school on Tuesday, March 3 with mild symptoms before self-isolating at home.
The student is one of the seven new presumptive cases of COVID-19 that were announced earlier on Sunday.
The district says they have been consulting with the Oregon Health Authority, Oregon Department of Education and the Washington County Health Department to determine a response.
Based on their guidance, officials say they will not be closing the school. They say updated guidance from the OHA and WCHD is that closing schools may not be an effective method for stopping the spread of the virus.
The ill student will continue their isolation until they are well. Anyone determined to be at an enhanced risk of exposure will be contacted and asked to self-isolate, officials said.
South Meadows Middle School will receive an enhanced cleaning Sunday evening.
School officials say the best prevention is still practicing good health hygiene habits: washing your hands frequently, covering your cough or sneeze, getting plenty of rest, eating a healthy diet, and avoiding contact with people who have symptoms.
They say best way to limit spread is to stay home when you are sick.
